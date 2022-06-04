Zero-tolerance for sexual harassment: DMRC

In order to handle harassment issues and other related complaints within Delhi metro premises, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) has issued a Metro helpline number.

DMRC, in a statement, said that “as an organisation, DMRC has zero-tolerance for any act amounting to indecent behaviour and sexual harassment. We are committed to providing a safe and secure environment for the travelling public at all times.” The measures have come in the context of the recent incident of harassment reported at Jorbagh.

“We have already taken up the issue with the concerned security agencies. Delhi Police has already taken cognizance of the complaint and are investigating the matter. The Delhi Metro premises and trains are covered by CCTV cameras at multiple locations and the footage of this incident has already been shared with the police authorities, who are actively pursuing the case further”, said the statement.

Apart from CCTV cameras, the Delhi Metro trains are equipped with Passenger Emergency Alarms (PEA) through which the passengers can communicate with the train operator. The stations are well lit at all locations to avert any mishap and the Delhi Metro helpline number 155370 is also operational round the clock.