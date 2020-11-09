Marking the last week of the “10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute” antidengue campaign in Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today hailed the people of the city for their “active participation” in the anti-dengue drive, noting that no dengue related death has been reported in the national capital so far this year.

The city has managed to bring down dengue cases to 489 this year from 15,867 in 2015. Compared to 60 denguerelated deaths in 2015, there has been no such fatality this year. Kejriwal said that responding to his appeal,

RWAs, children, traders, celebrities, shopkeepers and other residents of Delhi came forward to defeat dengue for the second consecutive year. He applauded the people of the city for supporting his government’s antidengue campaign in order to defeat the vector-borne disease for the second year in a row. Referring to the “success” of the AAP government’s “10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute” antidengue drive, Kejriwal tweeted, “Congratulations Delhi. Your participation and support in the 10-week campaign against dengue have set an example by defeating the disease for the second year in a row. Not a single dengue-related death has been reported this time.

Salute to the commitment of the Delhiites.” Crediting the “10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute” campaign for no dengue-related deaths in Delhi this year, health minister Satyendar Jain said, “The Kejriwal government’s 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign exemplifies how effective community-driven campaigns by the government can yield tangible results. Together, we were able to bring down dengue-related deaths to zero.” Kejriwal launched the “10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute” antidengue campaign on 6 September by inspecting his house for any sign of stagnant clean water and draining it out.

Last year, similar cooperation from various sections — RWAs, religious and cultural associations, ministers, MLAs and people — had played a major role in reducing the impact of dengue in Delhi with only 2,036 cases and two deaths as against 15,867 cases and 60 deaths reported in 2015.

The first edition of the anti-dengue campaign was launched by the Kejriwal government in the city in 2019.