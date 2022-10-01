Youth murdered in South-East Delhi

A youth in Jamia Nagar in South-East Delhi was murdered after he failed to deliver an iPhone even after getting a payment of Rs 72,000, police said. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Abdula and the accused as Khalid, who has been apprehended with the weapon of offence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East Delhi, Isha Pandey said, a police team immediately reached the spot after getting the information on Friday evening and rushed Abdula to Holy Family Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Abdula was a resident of Azeem Dairy, Jamia Nagar.

According to police, Asif, brother of the deceased, said someone shot his younger brother Mohammad Abdula outside his house and fled. It was revealed during the investigation that Khalid is the accused, who was apprehended along with the weapon of offence.

He revealed during interrogation that he had given Rs 72000 to the deceased for an iPhone a few days ago but the deceased neither gave him the phone nor returned his money, said police.

On Friday evening, Khalid had gone to take his money back but Abdula denied it, which led to a hot argument and scuffle between the two. During the scuffle, Khalid wiped out his country-made pistol and shot Abdula, said police. Further investigation is on.