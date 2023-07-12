Yamuna rising due to water being released from Haryana: Atishi

Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on Wednesday said the rise in the water level of the Yamuna in the national capital is due to the water being released from Haryana.

If the water is not released from the Hathnikund Barrage with caution, it can reach the populated areas along the Yamuna besides the floodplains, she told media persons after visiting the flood relief camps at Mayur Vihar and Millennium Depot.

The Delhi Revenue Minister assured, “We will discuss this matter with the Central government and the government of Haryana,”

Advertisement

Due to the water being released constantly from the Hathni Kund Barrage in Delhi, the level of the Yamuna has crossed the danger mark, resulting in flooding of the Khadar areas prompting the city government to shift people residing in the lower areas of the Yamuna to relief camps.

At the relief camp, the evacuees are provided with essentials such as food, clean water, toilets, and medical aid. To assess the preparedness of relief and rescue operations, Atishi visited the flood relief camps at Mayur Vihar and Millennium Depot and interacted with the affected people.

Atishi said, “Floods are a natural calamity, but as a government, it is our responsibility to assist and provide necessary facilities to the affected people. In this regard, we have set up relief camps for people from the Khadar areas.”

She said that these camps ensure proper accommodation, food, water, and medical facilities for the residents. Special arrangements have been made for children in these camps to ensure their medical needs are met. Additionally, instructions have been given to provide fans and other essential amenities due to the hot weather conditions.

The Delhi government has set up rescue camps for the people of the Yamuna Khadar area. Around 2,500 camps have been established in six districts of Delhi. These camps provide accommodation, food, water, medical facilities, and other essential amenities for the people. Arrangements for bedding and mats have also been made for the convenience of the residents in these camps. The eastern part of Delhi is more affected by the floods, and therefore, more than 1,700 camps have been set up in this region. There are approximately 200 camps in the North East and South East areas as well.

The Delhi revenue minister also interacted with the flood-affected individuals and directed the administration to coordinate with local Delhi government schools. She instructed them to facilitate the education of children residing in the relief camps by sending them to these schools, ensuring uninterrupted learning for the children. Furthermore, she directed officials to ensure that all essential facilities are provided in the camps and emphasised the importance of addressing any issues faced by the residents in a timely manner.

Atishi told the media persons that there was close monitoring of the rising water levels, and preparations are being made for the future. She mentioned that the water level of the Yamuna has never reached such heights in Delhi’s history.