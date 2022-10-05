World Habitat Day: Architects, Journalists discuss UN SDG No 11

On the occasion of World Habitat Day and World Architecture Day, a day-long knowledge session was jointly organised by IIA Noida Centre and Amity University on October 3.

Panel discussions were held on the UN Sustainable Development Goal No 11 on Agenda 2030, during the event. Professionals from various fields such as architecture, environment, and the media etc. participated in the event and discussed topics such as for the built environment, affordable housing for all, urban waste, water and air quality management, and reimagining cities to make them liveable and inclusive.

Vijay Garg, an architect and Chairman, SEAC, Delhi, Ms Shiny Varghese, Senior Editor, Indian Express, Architect Ravi Kaimal, Sunil Prabhu, Resident Editor, NDTV, Architect Snehanshu Mukherjee, Architect Goonmeet Singh Chauhan, Architect Abhishek Bij, Architect Madhav Raman were some of the panelists for discussion.

Col Anuj Srivastava (Retd), Chairman IIA Noida Centre and Prof (Dr) Amit Hajela Director, ASAP, Amity University Noida were the conveners of the conference.

While various prominent architects of Noida and Greater Noida including Pradeep Kharbanda, Gaurav Saini, Tushar Agrawal, Sheily Shrivastav, Jasvinder Singh, Udit Bharadwaj and Dhruv Saini among those who organised the event.

The event was broadcast live online via the National Digital Library of India and saw a wide spectrum of professionals participate both online and in person.