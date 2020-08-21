Observing that the impact of Covid-19 has been beyond the collective imagination of the global community, external affairs minister S Jaishankar today said the cumulative loss due to the pandemic could be in the range of $ 5.8-$ 8.8 trillion or about 6.5 per cent ~ 9.7 per cent of the global GDP as per current estimates.

“The contraction of the world economy being predicted will surely be the largest since the Great Depression (the history’s worst economic downturn from 1929 to 1939),” he said at the 6th roundtable of the ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks (AINTT).

The world, the minister said, faced an unprecedented challenge posed by coronavirus. “None of us has seen a crisis of this proportion before, or, indeed, uncertainty of this level. How, when and with what result this pandemic will end is an open question. Even after several months, the true extent of its destruction in terms of losses of lives and livelihood remains unclear. We cannot pretend this is just another happening, only bigger,” he added.

Jaishankar said what the pandemic brought out was the indivisible aspect of human existence that underpinned globalisation.

“Whether it is climate change, terrorism or indeed pandemics, these are not challenges where those affected have a choice. The limitations of purely national responses or sometimes living in denial have become evident. It, therefore, underlines the need for the international community to work together much more sincerely in search of collective solutions,” he added.

He said the big issue that confronted the thinking world was not simply the state of the economy, the damage to societies or the challenges to governance.

It was actually a debate on the future directions of global affairs and what kind of world order ~ or disorder ~ the human race was going to live in. The foreign minister said the commodity that was perhaps most valued in international relations today was that of trust.

“We had already seen in many quarters national security being redefined to include economic security. More recently, this then led to questions and concerns about technology security.”

The pandemic has now added to that the importance of health security. In fact, the concept of strategic autonomy that was once fashionable in a unipolar world has now assumed relevance once again in terms of global supply chains.

“Whatever we may profess, the actions of nations during times of crisis determines how the world really perceives them, and they did bring up many of the risks inherent in the current global economy. Consequently, concerns about supply chains are sought to be mitigated at the very least through greater emphasis on their diversification and resilience,” he added.

Meanwhile, to minimise the spread of Covid-19 in eye care facilities, the Health Ministry has issued guidelines that encourage tele-consultations and following an appointment system for those needing investigations and procedures, adds PTI.

The ministry said eye care facilities in containment zones shall remain closed. According to the ‘Guidelines on Safe Ophthalmology Practices in Covid-19 Scenario,’ eye drops should be put in the patient’s eye by a nursing or paramedical staff with a no touch technique.