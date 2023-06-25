Woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi Railway station

A woman died of electrocution after she came in contact with an electric wire at the New Delhi Railway Station premises on Sunday morning amid rain, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Saakshi Ahuja, who came to the station with her family to board a train to Chandigarh.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5 am amid heavy rain.

“She died due to electric current running through the waterlogged tracks caused by heavy rainfall. The power lines were submerged in water, and there was an electric current running through them. The woman came in contact with it and lost her life,” the police said.

A senior police officer said they got a PCR call in this respect early on Sunday morning. The caller informed the police that a woman had been electrocuted near Exit-1 of the NDRS.

“A police team reached the spot and found the woman in an unconscious state. She was rushed to the Lady Hardinge Medical College where she was declared brought dead,” the officer said.

The police said Saakshi Ahuja’s sister Madhvi Chopra filed a complaint in this regard against the authority concerned for negligence.

Based on her complaint, the police have lodged an FIR under Sections 287 and 304-A of the IPC.

“The forensic team has inspected the spot and further investigation is underway,” the police said.

The deceased is survived by two children, a son (7) and a daughter (5). The family including Saakshi’s parents, sister and brother, was headed to Kasauli via Chandigarh for vacation.

Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northern Railway, said as per initial investigation, it appears that the accident occurred due to waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall, leading to electrical current flow.

“It seems that there was a leakage of current from the cable due to insulation failure. There is no indication of any deficiency in the railway system. Efforts are being made to ensure that such an incident does not occur in the future. A safety drive has been initiated to prevent recurrence of such accidents,” Kumar said.

Delhi and its adjoining states witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday early morning. The rain caused waterlogging in several parts of Delhi and NCR.