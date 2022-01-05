Weekend curfew: Delhi Metro trains to be available at frequency of 15 minutes on Yellow, Blue Lines

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said that Metro trains will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes on the Yellow Line and Blue Line while on all other Lines, trains will be available at a frequency of 20 minutes during the weekend curfew which is imposed in the national capital for the containment of Covid-19.

For the rest of the weekdays that is from Monday to Friday, Metro services will continue to remain available as usual as per the extant guidelines, a DMRC spokesperson said.

As per the latest guidelines issued by the DDMA, curfew has been imposed for the coming weekend that is, on January 8-9 for the containment of Covid-19, the spokesperson said.

“This is to reiterate that as per the latest guidelines, though 100 per cent sitting is allowed in metro trains, no standing is allowed. Therefore, entry to the trains and stations will continue to remain highly restrictive as only a limited number of passengers (50 only) per coach are allowed.

It is advisable that travel only if absolutely essential, also keep extra time during commuting by Metro as entry will still continue to be regulated to ensure compliance with the guidelines which may result in queues/ waiting outside stations,” the spokesperson added.