Vinai Kumar Saxena to be new Delhi LG

Vinai Kumar Saxena is the new LG of Delhi. Earlier Anil Baijal had resigned as the Lt. Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi citing personal reasons. President Ramnath Kovind has accepted his resignation. A statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted Anil Baijal’s resignation as the Delhi LG.

Vinai Kumar Saxena is a 1969-batch IAS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre. He was the Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

He replaced Anil Baijal who became the Lt Governor of Delhi in December 2016 after his predecessor Najeeb Jung quit. He served as the 21st Lt Governor of Delhi from December 31, 2016, to May 18, 2022.

The role of Lieutenant Governor had been at the heart of a no-holds-barred power tussle between Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the BJP, which rules at the Centre, for years until a landmark Supreme Court judgment in 2018 that spelled out their powers more succinctly.

A retired civil servant, Mr Baijal had taken over as Lieutenant Governor in December 2016 following the sudden resignation of his predecessor Najeeb Jung.

Things came to a head in 2018 when CM Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet of ministers sat on a dharna in Baijal’s office, alleging that IAS officers posted with the state government were not working in tandem with elected officials. He steadfastly opposed the government over the implementation of the doorstep delivery of services and ration schemes.

The LG of Delhi became all-powerful after the Government of National Capital Territory (GNCTD) Amendment Act, 2021 came into force after being passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on March 22 and March 24, respectively.

The amended Act changed four provisions of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 giving sweeping powers to the Delhi LG. According to the amended Act, the expression ‘Delhi Government’ referred to in any law to be made by the UT’s Legislative Assembly meant the Lieutenant Governor.