Union Govt increasing tax on essential items while it has no money for education: Manish Sisodia

Amidst the war of words over the ‘freebies’ issue, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia targeted the central government on Saturday for the tax levied on essential commodities which he said has resulted in a price rise. The Dy CM said while the government is increasing tax on essential food items it has no money for education.

Through his, Twitter handles Manish Sisodia said that for the first time in 75 years tax is being levied on food items like, “milk, curd, flour, and rice in the country, but the central government does not have money for education, health! BJP should stop talking here and there and answer – by waiving off 10 lakh crore loans of friends, and 5 lakh crore tax, why did the country’s economy burn?”

75 साल में पहली बार देश में दूध दही आटे चावल पर टैक्स लिया जा रहा है पर केंद्र सरकार के पास शिक्षा स्वास्थ्य के लिए पैसे नही है! BJP इधर उधर की बात बंद करे और जवाब दे- दोस्तो के 10 लाख करोड़ के लोन, 5 लाख करोड़ का टैक्स माफ कर, देश की अर्थव्यवस्था का भट्टा क्यों बिठा दिया? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 13, 2022

Countering the Union government on allegations of freebies and ‘Rewari’ culture, Manish Sisodia further added, “There is only one news in every newspaper. Modi government’s friendliness and free radios given to friends have divided the economic system of the country.

For the first time in the history of independent India, the government is charging tax on milk, curd, and flour from the common man, and is telling the facilities of the public as free ‘rewari’.

हर अखबार में एक ही खबर है.. मोदी सरकार के दोस्तवाद और दोस्तो को दी मुफ्त की रेवड़ियो ने देश की आर्थिक व्यवस्था का बंटाधार कर दिया। आजाद भारत के इतिहास में पहली बार, सरकार आम आदमी से दूध, दही, आटे पर टैक्स ले रही है,और जनता के हक़ की सुविधाओं को मुफ्त की रेवड़ी बता रही है। pic.twitter.com/WcW6XNCz5d — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 13, 2022

Manish Sisodia attached the picture of Newspaper clips, which states that Banks write off Rs 2.02 Lakh crore in FY21; 10.7 lakh crore in the last 10 years.