Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Delhi / Union Govt increasing tax on essential items while it has no money for education: Manish Sisodia

Union Govt increasing tax on essential items while it has no money for education: Manish Sisodia

The Dy CM said while the government is increasing tax on essential food items it has no money for education.

SNS | New Delhi | August 13, 2022 5:24 pm

Manish Sisodia

Photo: IANS

Amidst the war of words over the ‘freebies’ issue, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia targeted the central government on Saturday for the tax levied on essential commodities which he said has resulted in a price rise. The Dy CM said while the government is increasing tax on essential food items it has no money for education.

Through his, Twitter handles Manish Sisodia said that for the first time in 75 years tax is being levied on food items like, “milk, curd, flour, and rice in the country, but the central government does not have money for education, health! BJP should stop talking here and there and answer – by waiving off 10 lakh crore loans of friends, and 5 lakh crore tax, why did the country’s economy burn?” 

Countering the Union government on allegations of freebies and ‘Rewari’ culture, Manish Sisodia further added, “There is only one news in every newspaper. Modi government’s friendliness and free radios given to friends have divided the economic system of the country. 

For the first time in the history of independent India, the government is charging tax on milk, curd, and flour from the common man, and is telling the facilities of the public as free ‘rewari’. 

Manish Sisodia attached the picture of Newspaper clips, which states that Banks write off Rs 2.02 Lakh crore in FY21; 10.7 lakh crore in the last 10 years. 

TAGS :

Related Latest News

5th Monkeypox case detected in Delhi, 22-yr-old woman admitted in LNJP
Deaf Cricket Society announces Delhi squad for sixth T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf
Three minor school girls raped in capital Delhi, 4 arrested