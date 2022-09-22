Two minors held in a murder case in Delhi

Police have arrested two minors – one 13-year-old and the other one 15-year-old in connection with a murder case. They were arrested by a team of Patel Nagar police station in Central Delhi District. With their arrest, police claimed to have solved a murder case.

Police said the duo killed Arun Panchal in a park in Prem Nagar when he resisted their bid to rob him of Rs 200. One knife used as the weapon of offence has also been recovered. Arun was attacked with knives, iron rod and bricks, which eventually resulted in his death.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central District, Shweta Chauhan said that the information about murder of Arun Panchal was received on September 18 at Patel Nagar police station. In the statement, Shishank Singh Bisht, a friend of the deceased, stated that three accused tried to rob Arun.

During the course of investigation, the police team identified three persons involved in the crime on the basis of CCTV footage and succeeded in apprehending two of them.

During interrogation, they disclosed that they demanded Rs 200 from the deceased for gambling but he denied. They tried to rob him but when he resisted, they murdered him.

Police said that search for the third accused identified as Ravikant is on. Further investigation is going on. A case has been registered at Patel Nagar Police Station.