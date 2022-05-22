More details have come to light while investigations continued on Sunday into the triple suicide case in Delhi that took place on Saturday.

On 21 May, a 55-year-old woman alongwith her two daughters aged 30 and 26 years were found dead at their apartment in Vasant Vihar.

The deceased have been identified as Manju Srivastva (mother) and two daughters — Anshika and Anku.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C, a local resident made a PCR call at Vasant Vihar police station around 8.55 p.m. on Saturday stating that the house is locked from inside and the people are not opening the door.

The police instantly came into action and the SHO along with other staff reached the spot and found the doors and windows shut on all sides, and the flat locked from inside.

The DCP said that the police managed to unlock the door and found that a gas cylinder was partially opened and there was also a suicide note. “As the police went further to check the rooms, they found three bodies lying on the bed, along with four small traditional hearths,” stated a senior police offcial.

He further informed that the room was completely sealed with foils to prevent the fumes from the hearth leaving the room, making it impossible for the three women to escape the toxic fumes, just like a ‘gas chamber death’.

“Most likely they died due to suffocation,” the senior official added.

Meanwhile, as per the official, a few pages of the suicide note were affixed on the wall of the room, however, the police refrained to share the content as the veracity of the note are yet to be verified.

The preliminary probe revealed that the owner of the house, Umesh Srivastva died in April 2021 due to Covid and since then the family was in depression as the mother, Manju, was bedridden due to illness.