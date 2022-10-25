Three crushed to death by Shatabdi Express in Delhi

At least three persons were run over by a train on Monday, in Badli area of Outer North Delhi, while running away on the railway tracks. One person, part of the group, managed to escape by sitting down between the two tracks and didn’t move, as told by the police on Tuesday.

The incident was reported by Station Master Badli at about 5.35 p.m mentioning that three persons were run over between Badli yard and Holambi, said a senior police official.

A police team which immediately rushed to the spot found that three persons had crushed on the rack

“Three dead bodies were found lying at some distance from Badli station towards Holambi. The deceased were identified as Mohammed Hafiz, Mohammedd Shahrukh and Riyazul,” the police said. All four of them were reportedly in the 19 to 21 age group.

As per the police, all three were working as labourers in the Badli Industrial area and were residents of Rana park, Village Siraspur.

The police also informed that enquiry has disclosed that the deceased along with their fourth friend Mohammed Ehsaan went to a nearby park and were returning to their residence when they met with the incident.

According to the police the relatives of the deceased were contacted and they are likely to reach Delhi by Wednesday.

“Dead bodies have been shifted to the Sabzi Mandi Mortuary. No foul play suspected so far. We have initiated proceedings under section 174 CrPC,” the official reported.

(With Inputs from IANS)