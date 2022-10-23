The Statesman Impact: Security tightened at major Delhi Markets

The Statesman’s news, prominently published on the ground report regarding the major security lapses at three different markets of Delhi, gathered a fair amount of attention from senior police officials of Delhi Police, eventually ensuring high alert cops deployed with tight security at all these markets.

After the news buzz, the senior officers have taken emphasized steps to ensure safety at all these markets by increasing police foot patrolling, deployment of alert police staff on watch towers, installation of metal detectors at entry points of the market, and deployment of police personnel at entry points to keep an eye on suspects entering the market.

Earlier, ‘The Statesman’ went for a reality check about the security arrangements at three major markets of the National Capital ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali and Chhath Puja, which includes Sarojini Nagar Market, Karol Bagh Market, and Sadar Bazaar Market, amid all the claims made by Delhi Police regarding full-proof security at these markets. What came out was a counter to all the claims made by the Delhi Police regarding the choked security setups across the City.

However, after the publication of the news, the police went on alert mode to evade security lapses and ensure safety in all the markets.

Criminals arrested in Sadar Bazaar

A senior police official of North District said that different police teams are foot patrolling the entire Sadar Bazaar Market under the leadership of Station House Officer (SHO) Kanhaiya Lal Yadav. During foot patrolling, the Roko-Toko policy is being adopted to prevent crime.

Apart from other security measures, the adoption of the policy came out with good results, as it ensured a peaceful and fearless shopping environment in the market. Moreover, 15 suspects and 1-time offenders roaming in the market were taken to the Sadar Bazaar police station and were counseled.

Security checks were ensured at Karol Bagh Market.

With no barricades, no metal detectors, and the absence of police personnel from major security points, the security arrangements at the Karol Bagh Market, appeared to be the worst, during the reality check. However, after the publication of the news, full-proof security has been implemented in the market.

Barricades along with metal detectors have been installed at the entry point of the market on Ajmal Khan Road from the Karol Bagh Main Road. The whole entry point has been covered with barricades and a metal detector has been installed. Moreover, a police team has been deployed to check for any suspicious entry in the market.