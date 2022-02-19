Teen girl’s decomposed body found inside Delhi shop

Follow Us:
The body of a 14-year-old girl was found inside a shop in the Narela area of the outer North District of Delhi on Saturday, police said.

The body was found in a decomposed condition and according to preliminary investigation the teenager was strangled, police said.

The girl’s parents had filed a missing report with Narela Police Station on Tuesday, police said, adding police have registered a case of murder.

Police have also informed that the suspect has been identified and the accused will be arrested soon, police said.

