Tactical Urbanism trials to be held at Signature Bridge till Nov 6

To make Delhi roads safe for all, the SaveLIFE Foundation (SLF), alongwith Delhi government and other agencies have launched a Tactical Urbanism Trial at the Signature Bridge in New Delhi which will end on November 6.

Between 2018 and 2021, the Signature Bridge witnessed 53 road crashes and 17 fatalities

Inaugurated in November 2018, this cantilever spar cable-stayed bridge is India’s first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge.

Launched as both a tourist attraction and a means of reducing travel time for commuters plying between north and northeast Delhi, the Signature Bridge connects Wazirabad across the Yamuna to the inner city.

Tactical Urbanism (TU) trials are temporary, quick and relatively low-cost interventions, which test out urban design, transportation planning and infrastructural changes for improving road safety for all road users, especially the most vulnerable, like pedestrians, cyclists and other non-motorised transport users.

This is the fifth Tactical Urbanism Trial in New Delhi, with the four previous ones conducted at Bhalswa Chowk, Rajghat Intersection, Gandhi Vihar and Burari Chowk.

The Tactical Urbanism Trial at the Rajghat Intersection reduced pedestrian conflict by 32% and vehicular conflict by 81%. Similarly, at Bhalswa Chowk, the Tactical Redesigning led to a 50% reduction in pedestrian conflict with fast-moving traffic.

An essential component of these trials is road space redistribution to ensure modal equity, road geometrics modification, traffic channelisation, vehicular speed reduction, and the addition of pedestrian and cyclist safety infrastructure.

Speaking about the same, Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) said, “Road safety is a critical public safety issue and the Delhi Government is committed to continuously finding unique, innovative solutions for the same.”

He said that the ‘Tactical Urbanism’ trials have been envisaged by DDC under its [email protected] initiative, which leverages deep, sustained collaborations between government, civil society and private sector of making Delhi the no. 1 city in the world by 2047.

Elaborating on the road safety situation at the Signature Bridge, Chandra Kumar Singh, DCP, Traffic (North and Central District), said, “Ever since its inauguration, the Signature Bridge has experienced a high level of over speeding, especially of goods/ commercial vehicles and two-wheelers. The speed limit in this section is 40 km/hr for HCVs and 60 km/hr for cars.”

This unsafe road practice has been witnessed both during the day hours as well as night time leading to multiple road crashes and fatalities as per the FIR data shared by SHO Timarpur Tribhuvan Negi, he said.

Singh added, “The reduction of speed through the additional speed calming measures put in place during this trial will help reduce over-speeding and make the stretch safer for all road users visiting the Bridge. It is important that motorists take cognisance of these speed calming measures and signages and use them correctly for a safer commute for all.”

The Tactical Urbanism Trial undertaken at the Signature Bridge includes the introduction of nine sets of Transverse Bar Markings (TBM) along the main carriageway of the bridge as a speed calming measure. Made of thermoplastic markings, TBMs force motorists to reduce speed through a rumbling effect felt while they drive over them.

In addition to the TBMs to reduce the speeds at the Approach/or Interchange Ends of the Signature Bridge, the Tactical Urbanism Trials also include the narrowing of merging and diverging angles and approach lanes, for the reduction of conflict points at the site.

Commenting on this, Piyush Tewari, CEO, SaveLIFE Foundation said, “Road crashes are a significant cause of death and disability in India. SLF’s Zero Fatality Corridor model employs data and evidence to ascertain the best possible solution for saving lives by minimising road crashes and consequent fatalities.”

This redesigning has led to an 83% increase in Safe Pedestrian Zone/or Public Realm at and around the Signature Bridge.