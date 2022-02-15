Sweeper arrested for raping a 87 year old in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar

The Delhi Police arrested a 30-year-old sweeper on Tuesday for alleged involvement in the assault and rape of an 87-year-old woman in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the bedridden octogenarian was alone in her house. The accused allegedly broke in and attacked her, leaving her with injuries, police said.

The accused, Ankit, had allegedly also stolen the elderly woman’s mobile phone after assaulting her. He has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 376 (rape), among others, police said.

“The accused was arrested within 16 hours of the rape complaint. The victim’s mobile phone was recovered from him. Further investigation is on,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam said.

Ankit works as a sweeper in the locality where the crime took place, the additional DCP said.

Delhi Police said the accused was found in an inebriate state. “He was [also] intoxicated at the time of the crime. We are trying to establish the exact motive,” said a senior police officer. “The 30-year-old is unmarried, his mother keeps sick. His father died some years back.”

On Sunday, only a theft case under IPC section 380 was lodged against an unidentified person in the matter.

A rape case was registered on Monday after the family filed a fresh complaint alleging assault and rape.

Police said that the medical test of the octogenarian had been completed and had confirmed sexual assault.

The woman was found by her 65-year-old daughter, in a partially uncovered position, her mouth was bleeding. The daughter had gone out of the house around 12.20 pm and bolted the door from outside when the accused allegedly broke in. The victim was found by the family members around an hour later.

The woman’s family members had earlier told that the accused entered the house on the premise of checking the gas connection.