Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairperson Raghav Chadha on Thursday alleged that the central government is going to stop 232 million gallons per day (MGD) of water from the Beas river to the national capital for a month which will create havoc in the city.

Chadha mentioned that the people of Delhi depend on groundwater along with the water of Yamuna, Ganga and Beas rivers and the Beas provides 25 per cent of the total water supply of the city.

“The agency of Union Jal Shakti Ministry, Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) is going to close Beas Hydel Channel from March 25 to April 24 on the pretext of repair and maintenance, but it will affect the water supply of Delhi,” said Chadha.

He further stated that the discontinuation of 232 MGD water supply from Beas river may cause water crisis in Delhi and may also disturb law and order. “We have written to the BBMB along with the Centre and the Haryana government, requesting to put maintenance work on hold and not to reduce the water supply in Delhi. Due to the affected water supply in Delhi, the President’s House, Prime Minister’s residence and many other institutions of national and international importance will be affected,” he said.

Chadha said, “We have demanded the Union government to convene a meeting with all the stakeholders on this issue so that the people of Delhi can speak up about the water crisis. The Arvind Kejriwal government is doing everything possible to save Delhi from the water crisis. We will knock on all doors if needed so that the people of Delhi can get justice.”

Chadha pointed out that on February 12 they had received a letter from a senior official of the Haryana government where it was noted that from March 25 to April 24 this channel will be closed.