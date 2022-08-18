State-of-the-art telepresence room inaugurated at DMRC’s training academy at Shastri Park

In its pursuit to introduce and adopt world class training facilities at its Training Academy at Delhi Metro Rail Academy (DMRA), a state-of-the-art telepresence room and a modified ultra-modern library were inaugurated by DMRC today.

The library was inaugurated by Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC in the presence of directors and other senior officials.

The DMRA houses simulators, Computer Based Training modules and demonstration capabilities for almost all domains of MRTS working including project as well as Operations and Management.

According to metro spokesperson, the newly inaugurated telepresence room is well equipped with dedicated high-end video conferencing facility with multi screens view, face to face communication interface with high definition cameras and multiple microphone set-up with acoustic arrangements.

“The existing library at DMRA has also been upgraded with Kiosks and radio frequency identification based (RFID) Library Management System for efficient management of books and records,” said Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communications.

At present, there are about 6000 books, 1000 journals and manuals in the library with more than 3000 library members from the DMRC family. The DMRA also subscribed facility of e-library containing over 2 lakh e-books at online platform.

On this occasion Vikas Kumar said, “With this new facility, the Delhi Metro Rail Academy will further raise the bar in the quality of training in the field of Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS). Apart from infrastructural and technological makeover, the Academy has also reviewed its training curriculum with emphasis on standardization, content relevance and cross training advancements. ‘’

The Delhi Metro Rail Academy functioning since 2002 at Shastri Park Depot has so far imparted training to around 45,000 DMRC personnel and 2000 personnel from other Metros in India and neighbouring countries.

The Academy is fully equipped to impart customized training on all aspects of project planning, implementation of operations and maintenance of rail based urban transportation systems. The Academy is ISO 9001:2015 accredited for design, development and delivery of training programmes.

Apart from imparting world class training to all Metros in India, the Academy has also imparted customized training to non-metro organizations like Power Grid, DFCCL, RITES Ltd., CIDCO Ltd., Cyient Ltd., L&T, etc. Its international clients include MRT Jakarta, Indonesia, Dhaka Metro, Bangladesh, Nepal and LRT Sri Lanka.