South-West DM visits Issapur village to discuss development of villages

District administration officials met with the local leaders and representatives of the Delhi villages falling under the South-West district as they visited Issapur village, and met people talking about developing the places as model villages.

Palam 360 Khap pradhan Surender Solanki proposed to the district magistrate and other officials that villages be developed on the lines of smart villages with developing broad central road, revamped community centres and stressed the need to have an entrance gate to each village with the information about its history engraved on it.

Speaking on the occasion, South-West Delhi DM Lakshya Singhal said after the decision was taken earlier at the Raj Niwas and based on the directions, 57 villages under the South-West district will be developed as model villages and further told people that the administration had come to their doorstep to know about their problems.

He said the solution will be chalked out as per the issues faced by the people of the villages.

Along with the DM, the area SDM noted down all the problems mentioned by the people and assurance was given with regard to soon begin with the developmental process to solve the issues.

Several other local leaders and former councilors took part in the discussion and gave valuable suggestions.

Last month, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi V K Saxena had announced a Rs 800-crore package for the development of Delhi’s villages.

LG VK Saxena on December 3 launched the Dilli Gramoday Abhiyaan, a programme for the development and rejuvenation of urbanised villages in Delhi.

The campaign to develop villages launched by LG will be funded and implemented by the Delhi Development Authority(DDA), and the amount will utilised for creation and upgradation of basic infrastructure, livelihood, scientific livestock management, healthcare, proper land use, and water management among other developmental works to make the Delhi’s villages better.