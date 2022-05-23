Snatchers shoot Delhi man in face for resisting robbery

A 35-year-old man was shot on his cheek by four people while they attempted to snatch a gold chain and bracelet from him, an official said on Monday.

Pradeep Singh Sandhu, a resident of Hari Nagar in west Delhi, was the victim.

Pradeep was having ice cream with his brother-in-law Simarjeet outside Hari Nagar clock tower around 11.20 p.m. on Sunday, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Ghanshyam Bansal.

“Four guys in a car shot round that wounded Pradeep on his cheek in an attempt to take a gold chain and bracelet,” the DCP stated, adding that the injured Pradeep was then rushed to a local hospital, where his condition is now said to be stable and out of danger.

As a result, a case was filed under relevant parts of the Indian Penal Code, and an investigation was begun.

To apprehend the suspects, the police have formed various teams. “The area’s CCTV is being reviewed. The information is also being examined. There have been sources cited “a high-ranking official informed.

(with inputs from IANS)