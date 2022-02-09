Slight increase in fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in the city rose to 1,317 on Wednesday from 1,114 on Tuesday with 62,556 tests conducted across the national capital. The positivity rate, however, fell to 2.11 per cent from 2.28 per cent yesterday, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

Those who died of the virus infection were counted to be 13 in all whereas the city lost 12 lives yesterday. The toll taken by the coronavirus so far was 26,023.

There were 4,134 patients who were taking treatment under the home isolation system and those admitted to hospitals numbered 800.

The hospitalised patients included 307 in ICUs, 259 on oxygen support and 70 on the ventilator.

There were a total of 6,304 active cases in Delhi, the health bulletin informed.

The count of those who got vaccinated during the past 24 hours was 97,260, including 18,891 persons who were administered their first vaccine dose.

The cumulative figure for the people who so far received their first vaccine dose was 1,71,22,993 and those having got their both vaccine doses numbered 1,27,29,180.