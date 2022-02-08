Slight fall in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, but positivity rate rises

The national capital on Monday identified 1,151 fresh cases of Covid-19 out of 43,991 tests conducted across the city, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. Such cases detected yesterday numbered 1,410. The positivity rate rose slightly to 2.62 percent from 2.45 percent the day before.

The virus claimed 15 lives against 14 deaths on Sunday and as a result, the cumulative figure for such fatalities increased to 25,998.

The bulletin informed that there were now a total of 7,885 active cases of the coronavirus.

The city had 5,715 infected persons getting medication as home isolation cases whereas 936 patients remained admitted to various hospitals. There were 15,416 hospital beds available for Covid-19 patients, but 14,480 beds remained unoccupied.

A total of 378 patients were getting treatment in ICUs, 328 were on oxygen support and 84 were fighting for life on the ventilator.

The number of people vaccinated during the last 24 hours was 15,532, including 3,619 who got their first vaccine dose. The cumulative count of persons who were administered the first vaccine dose so far was 1,70,76,521. The cumulative number of persons having received their both vaccine doses were 1,25,70,781, the health bulletin added.