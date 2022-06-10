‘Situation under control’, says Delhi Police over Jama Masjid protest

After a massive protest broke out at the Jama Masjid in the national capital against expelled BJP leaders, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal over their comments on prophet Mohammad, delhi Police said that the situation is now under control and adequate security arrangements are in place.

According to the Delhi Police official, “People had gathered in large numbers for just 15-20 minutes, after which the crowd dispersed. The situation is now under control.”

Soon after the Friday prayers today, the people of the minority community had gathered on the stairs just outside the Jama Masjid, here, holding placards against the former BJP spokespersons and were demanding immediate arrest of the suspended BJP leaders.

The police stated that as the protest was done without any prior permission from the Delhi Police, a legal action will be initiated.

Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam Ahmed Bukhari said no call was given for the protest. “I don’t know who the protesters are,” he said.

Earlier an FIR was also lodged against Nupur Sharma and several others for their alleged hate remarks during a debate on a TV news channel.

The Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa on Thursday had said, “We have lodged the FIR against those who were spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations which are detrimental to the maintenance of public tranquility.”

She further added, “One case has been registered against Nupur Sharma and another one has been registered against multiple social media entities based on the analysis. Notices will be sent to the social media intermediaries for the details,”