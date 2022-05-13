Sisodia writes to Amit Shah; urges to stop demolition drive in Delhi

In view of ongoing demolition drive being held in capital across various areas, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging the centre to stop ongoing demolition drive in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Sisodia said, “Through its ‘Bulldozer Politics,’ the BJP is planning to evict 63 lakh people from their homes in Delhi. MCD has issued notices to 50 lakh individuals living in 1750 illegal colonies and 10 lakh people living in 860 slum areas and Jhuggi-Jhopri Clusters.”

He said that the Centre must intervene and protect Delhiites alleging that BJP leaders are playing “petty politics to extort money” from the public and gain political mileage. The Deputy CM added that due to this drive 70% residents of Delhi are on the verge of homelessness.

Sisodia added, “The BJP intends to bulldoze every house in these colonies. In addition, the BJP-led MCD has sent summons to 3 lakh people across the city who have made even minor changes to their homes’ structure. This would result in India’s worst calamity in history, with over 60 lakh people being homeless as a result of the BJP’s bulldozer tactics in Delhi. There will be widespread outrage.”

“The Kejriwal government is vehemently opposed to any politics that threatens to devastate the nation’s capital. Although the BJP’s term in MCD has come to an end, the party continues to move around the city with bulldozers demolishing houses and performing recovery work,” he said.

However, the Deputy Chief Minister has assured residents of Delhi that the AAP will safeguard people’s homes.

He urged Home Minister Amit Shah to take tough measures against the BJP’s actions in Delhi, which he said are harming the lives of ordinary people.

“In the last 17 years, BJP leaders and MCD officials have furiously sanctioned unauthorised buildings across Delhi, made a lot of money, and are now displacing people under the pretence of Bulldozer politics. Action should be taken against such leaders and officials, not the public. First, their dwellings should be bulldozed.”