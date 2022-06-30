Sisodia issues Flood Control Order 2022

As part of measures to prevent water logging in the national capital during the monsoon season, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday released the Flood Control Order 2022.

On the occasion, Sisodia stressed upon the need for all nodal agencies to work together to avoid flood-like problems in Khadar area, due to water logging and rise in water level of Yamuna river during monsoon in Delhi. He said, “The joint efforts of all the agencies had ensured that the Government could deal with the problem of water logging effectively last year as well. This time too, the revenue department and other concerned departments should be prepared to deal with situations like floods during monsoon.”

In the meeting, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said that the concerned agencies had done a great job in tackling the problem of water logging during monsoon and got rid of the issue at many sensitive places like Minto Bridge last year. However, due to the unexpected rains last year, many more vulnerable areas of water logging in Delhi came to the fore. The Government has taken many steps to prevent water logging at those places.