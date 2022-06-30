Sisodia issues Flood Control Order 2022

In the meeting, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said that the concerned agencies had done a great job in tackling the problem of water logging during monsoon and got rid of the issue at many sensitive places like Minto Bridge last year. However, due to the unexpected rains last year, many more vulnerable areas of water logging in Delhi came to the fore. The Government has taken many steps to prevent water logging at those places.
At the same time, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister also directed the officers to visit different areas of Delhi, identify waterlogged areas, take immediate action on them and submit a report for the same.