Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of education, on Friday felicitated students from the Delhi government schools, who have excelled in class 12 board exams with vocational subjects, scoring 90 per cent and above marks.

Sisodia said, “It is necessary to change the attitude of society towards vocational courses. These courses provide excellent employment and business opportunities yet they are looked down upon. You (students) should be proud of your achievements.”

The deputy CM said that these courses would be linked with degrees to be provided by Delhi’s Skills and Entrepreneurship University. Once vocational subjects in schools open the way to university degrees, the importance of these subjects will increase significantly.

This change in the perception will greatly benefit students.

The felicitation function was held at the Delhi Secretariat where Kalkaji MLA Atishi, Skills and Entrepreneurship University Vice-Chancellor Prof Neharika Vohra and Deputy Director (Vocational) Dr Pramod Katiyar were also present. At the meeting, students, parents and teachers also shared their views and feedback on vocational studies, its future in terms of employability, skill development and the way forward.

Sisodia said, “In the coming years, with the Skills and Entrepreneurship University, we hope to create an environment in Delhi where vocational courses and studies are not considered as secondary areas of study.”

He pointed out that the objective of the university is to make vocational courses practical, respectable and employment-oriented.

The suggestions of students, teachers and parents will be very useful in helping the authorities design the courses the university could offer. Prof Vohra said that in countries like Germany and Finland, vocational subjects are given importance because vocational skills are viewed in a positive light.

She said, “We hope with the Skills and Entrepreneurship University, we are able to offer the students a holistic space to develop their skills, get degrees and not just make them job-ready but also help them develop an entrepreneurial mindset. The nation’s skill development depends on the students who should take it further.”