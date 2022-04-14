School teacher, student found COVID positive in Delhi, classmates sent home

A teacher and a student of a private school in South Delhi have been found COVID-19 positive, following which other students who were in the same class were sent home on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, all the schools in Delhi are closed for the next four days in view of Baisakhi, Good Friday and Easter Sunday. As per sources, the condition of COVID-19 positive student and the teacher is stable.

Schools for classes 9-12 reopened in hybrid mode on February 7 while that of the nursery to standard 8 reopened on February 14 in the national capital. However, the s chools began to function fully offline from April 1.

Students were advised all to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in school while the schools were asked to make sure of sanitation.

On March 1, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education said that the consent of parents would not be mandatory for offline classes or exams for students of classes 10 and 12 adding that the schools can conduct offline classes and exams for classes 10 and 12.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government is tracking the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital and assured there is nothing to worry about it now.

“We are tracking the rising cases of COVID in Delhi. People are not getting admitted to the hospital and there is nothing to worry about right now. If need be, we will definitely bring guidelines for schools,” he said.

Delhi on Wednesday logged 299 new COVID-19 infections with a daily positivity rate of 2.49 per cent. Delhi has 814 active cases at present.

“0 to 200 Covid cases are being reported in Delhi. The number of hospitalisations is also going down. We are keeping a close watch. Earlier the focus was on positivity, but now everything has changed,” said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday.

In view of the decreasing COVID-19 cases, all restrictions in the national capital were lifted from February 28.