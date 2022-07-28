Road markings & lane driving practice to be implemented all across Delhi: Sisodia

Stating that the Delhi government is committed to provide safe roads and pleasant travel experience to all the commuters in the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the city government is promoting lane driving and ensuring the road markings across the city as per global standards.

“The Kejriwal Government is committed to ensure safe roads and

smooth traffic across Delhi. For this, the government is promoting lane driving and getting proper road markings done on roads under the PWD.

In view of the same, a pilot project was implemented by the government

in collaboration with IIT Delhi on a 4.5 km road stretch between Raja Garden to Britannia Chowk,” an official statement said.

On Thursday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of the PWD, and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot held a review meeting with the officials to know the outcomes of this pilot phase.

During the meeting, the officials said in the pilot phase, road marking was done on a 4.5 km road stretch between Raja Garden to Britannia Chowk where bus lanes were properly demarcated and lane driving was also enforced. This led to an increase in bus commute speed by 17 per cent–23 per cent and a reduction in travel time after the new marking was applied to the full run. Cases of lane infringement while driving also decreased by 54 per cent.

Responding to the latest findings, Sisodia said along with all these efforts, a pilot project on unique road marking and lane driving was also implemented in collaboration with IIT Delhi. “The pilot was successful and the outcomes were excellent. Based on experiences gained from this pilot project, now the government will ensure lane driving and road marking on all roads of Delhi,” he said.

Sisodia further added that it is very important to follow lane driving to make the roads safe and avoid traffic jams.

The government is working to implement the rules of lane driving with commitment in Delhi, he said. Sisodia said, “People have started becoming aware of it now and are adopting it gradually. They will start following these rules completely soon. This practice will save commuters’ travel time significantly.”

The Delhi Transport Department has started enforcement drives for lane driving by the buses. Apart from this, the government is also ensuring that all

the encroachments from the bus lane are removed immediately to avoid any inconvenience to the passengers travelling by city buses.