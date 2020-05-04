Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the Covid-19 situation in the city should not be looked at by keeping only the red zones in view as all 11 districts in the city are red zones.

Relaxations can be given in areas other than the containment zones.

“Taking any decision red zone-wise, as the situation existed today, will not be fair in Delhi as each district in the city has a population of more than 3 lakhs. Relaxations can be allowed outside the containment zones, ” he pointed out.

Talking to media persons, he said the reported delays in the receipt of test reports to identify Covid-19 positive cases were mainly because of the problem being faced at the Centre’s National Institute of Biologicals at Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

“The problem has been sorted out and efforts are on to ensure that test reports are received quickly”, he added.