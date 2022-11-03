Ramakrishna Mission inaugurates centre in Gurgram

Ramakrishna Mission, the world-renowned philanthropic and charitable organization founded by Swami Vivekananda, inaugurated its first Centre in Gurugram.

This centre has been named as “Vivekananda Institute of Values” which will mainly conduct structured value education programmes for teachers, students, parents and professionals.

The shrine of Sri Ramakrishna was dedicated at the premises by revered Swami Gautamananda ji, Vice-President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission on 2 November.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal inaugurated the auditorium and attended the public meeting held on the occasion.

Since its inception in 1897, Ramakrishna Mission, through its spiritual ministration and dedicated undertaking of service to mankind, has broadcast the living validity of all religious traditions and the value of Service as Worship of God.