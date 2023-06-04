Rain lashes parts of Delhi NCR

Light to moderate rain lashed parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas on Sunday morning, bringing relief from the warm weather.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an alert regarding light to moderate-intensity rain and gusty winds over most places of Delhi and its adjoining areas.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi (Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Ayanagar), NCR (Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad (Haryana)”, IMD informed in a statement.

The agency added that some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will also receive moderate-intensity rain on Sunday.

“Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours”, IMD said.