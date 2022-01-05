Rain in Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 10.9 deg C

Delhites woke up to light rain on Wednesday morning which pushed the minimum temperature in the city to 10.9 degrees Celsius. With this, the minimum temperature is four notches more than normal, according to the weather department. India Meteorological Department (IMD) had

predicted cloudy skies and light rain in Delhi till January 9 owing to the effect of two western disturbances adding that the minimum temperature till that date will hover between 13-14 degrees.

Temperature is likely to drop after the withdrawal of the western disturbances, IMD added. Although, the weather department has also said that cold wave conditions like the ones which prevailed over North India last week, will not continue for the next 6-7 days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no cold wave conditions will likely prevail in northern India for the next 6-7 days. Delhi witnessed cold wave conditions on December 30 and 31. The lowest minimum temperature in the national capital this season was 3.2 degrees Celsius on December 20.

The air quality today remained in the “very poor” category as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 369, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The intermittent showers are expected to improve the air quality significantly.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no cold wave conditions will likely prevail in northern India for the next 6-7 days.