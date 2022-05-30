PWD begin work in Rohini area to make roads congestion free

To improve the interconnectivity of roads across the Rohini area and reduce traffic congestion on internal roads in the area, Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi has begun working across the Rohini area to make internal roads in the area congestion free.

Regarding the same, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reviewed an assessment report of city roads on Monday and approved a project worth Rs 6.10 crores for road development in Rohini. This includes a total of 7.47 kilometres of roads in Rohini.

The Deputy Chief Minister said, “PWD is working in a systematic manner to improve the roads of Delhi. Following the same, the work to strengthen roads of Rohini will be started soon, so that people do not face any problem during monsoon and due to traffic diversions from main roads.”

He further said, “This project will improve the interconnectivity in Rohini and will save time for commuters.”

Besides, Sisodia further directed the officials of PWD to complete the strengthening work in the stipulated time.

Notably, before the projects were approved, PWD officials conducted a thorough inspection to assess the current conditions and requirements for road strengthening.

Sisodia said, “The Delhi Government is committed to providing Delhi commuters with safe, smooth, and beautiful roads. The government’s vision is to provide its citizens with a better travel experience by building world-class roads. As a result, PWD Delhi employs cutting-edge technology to improve the city’s road infrastructure. This will improve the safety of passenger movement on Delhi’s roads.”

Some of the roads to be developed in Rohini includes road from Rohini Sector-11, Block F-3 to H-4, Community Center to NDMC Colony and others.