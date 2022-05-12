Protest begins in Madanpur Khadar during MCD’s demolition drive

A large number of locals protested in southeast Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar area today against the Municipal Corporation officials during an anti-encroachment drive.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan also reached at the spot and talked to police officials.

As per reports, two five-storey under construction buildings were reportedly being demolished.

According to one of the locals, the building was being constructed for the past one year.

During an interaction with the reporters, Khan accused the civic agency of demolishing the houses of poor people.

“You said that you will remove encroachments. I am with you in this. But you are demolishing poor people’s houses. There is not a single encroachment in this area,” the AAP MLA said.

Since the situation turned volatile in the area, police and paramilitary staff was deployed in the area.

On Monday, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) proposed a similar drive in Shaheen Bagh.

During the drive, the AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat obstructed the demolition work but later he was detained by the police.

However, the bulldozer razed several booths and kiosks that were constructed along the roadside but there was no protest by the people in the area.

A high voltage drama was witnessed during proposed demolition drive at Shaheen Bagh.

The Municipal Corporation officials reached at spot along with JCB bulldozers to conduct a demolition drive there but after people’s protest, the drive was halted as people had themselves removed the illegal encroachments.