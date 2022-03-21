President confers Padma awards, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Gen Bipin Rawat among recipients

President Ram Nath Kovind today conferred Padma Awards 2022 at a Civil Investiture Ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Gen Bipin Rawat (posthumously), former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, Sunder Pichai, Satya Nadella and Cyrus Poonawalla were some of the prominent personalities who received the awards, one of the highest civilian honours of the country.

In all, the President conferred 128 Padma Awards in a glittering ceremony. The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards.

Thirty four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI. There are 13 people who have been awarded posthumously.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Home minister Amit shah were among those present at the award ceremony.

Three of the four Padma Vibhushan awards were conferred posthumously. Radheyshyam Khemka, General Bipin Rawat, and Kalyan Singh received the award posthumously.

Padam Bhushan recipients included Ghulam Nabi Azad, actor Victor Banerjee, Culinary expert Madhur Jaffery, Satya Narayana Nadella, CEO Microsoft Corporation, Sundararajan Pichai, CEO Google and Cyrus Poonawalla, Founder Serum Institute of India. N Chandrasekaran, who was awarded Padma Bhushan, is the Chairman of the Board at Tata Sons Private Limited. Devendra Jhajharia is Indian Para Javelin thrower and the first Indian Para athlete to win two gold medals at Paralympics.

The Padma awards are conferred in three categories, – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards are given in various categories/disciplines – art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service. ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on Republic Day every year.