Police arrest mobile thief, recover four stolen units in Delhi

Delhi Police on Friday arrested a thief from Rajiv Ratan Aawaas, Ranhola Vihar who was previously involved in five criminal cases. Police recovered four stolen phones.

Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer District said that A dedicated team was formed under the close supervision of ACP Operations. The team started developing information and also deployed secret informers.

Police received secret information regarding a thief carrying stolen mobile phones. In the instance of the secret informers, a person was apprehended. He was identified as Raju (30), a resident of Najafgarh, Delhi.

His personal search was conducted and plastic polyethene containing 04 mobile phones (switched-off) were found under his shirt. Mobile phones were checked and found to be stolen from different police station areas.

During interrogation, the accused person disclosed that he is uneducated, unemployed and a drug addict. He disclosed that the recovered four mobile phones were stolen by him from Nihal Vihar and Ranhola areas. He had come to this spot of Ranhola to sell the same to daily laborers.