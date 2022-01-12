Patient admission rate has stabilised; 85 percent: Satyendar Jain

Issuing a press statement Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that the positivity rate in Delhi has remained stable

at around 25% for the last few days, and the number of hospitalizations has also remained stable. This could indicate that Corona’s peak has arrived.

This, however, does not mean that the threat of Corona has passed. People should strictly adhere to all covid guidelines that can be controlled as soon as possible. In Delhi hospitals, 85 per cent of beds are still available, and the situation is completely under control. The government is keeping an eye on the situation, and restrictions are being put in place on a regular basis to try to keep Corona at bay.

The Delhi government recently issued an order requiring all private organisations to ‘work from home.’ In addition, all restaurants and bars have been closed, and only home delivery is available.

Jain provided detailed information on Corona cases in the city. “For the last few days, close to 20,000 cases have been arriving daily in Delhi and the positivity rate has consistently been around 25%. Aside from that, the number of people admitted to hospitals is not growing.

Only 2209 of the existing total 14621 reserved beds for Corona are occupied, with the remaining 12412 beds remaining vacant. This means

that 85 per cent of the beds are still available, and the Delhi Government has made plans to increase them if necessary.”

Apart from that, while answering questions about the Corona test, the Health Minister stated that according to the new ICMR guidelines, if you do not have any symptoms of Corona, are under the age of 60, and do not have any comorbidity, you do not need to be tested.

Jain urged people to follow the Corona rules, saying that the only real defence is caution. He urged people to wear masks for safety and to maintain social distance when entering public places.