At least 813 students stranded in Kota city of Rajasthan amid nationwide lockdown, reached Delhi on Sunday morning, the Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said, “I am delighted to share that all the students from Kota have reached Delhi safely.”

Gehlot further said that a medical checkup was done on the students who reached here and after that Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses would take them up to their residences in different parts of the national capital.

“They are currently undergoing medical examination. Shortly, students will be taken to their homes in DTC buses,” he said.

The Minister urged the parents of the returnee students not to come to the ISBT Kashmiri Gate for their pickup as dropping them to their homes would be done as per the protocol set by the Delhi government.

“It is the responsibility of the Delhi Government to ensure that all students who are brought back, should reach home safely. In the morning students will be safely taken to their home after medical examination,” said Gehlot.

Earlier Gehlot had tweeted that the buses started from Kota would reach at the Inter state Bus Terminus (ISBT) Kashmiri Gate in Delhi around 5 on Sunday morning. On Saturday, the Minister had also tweeted that at least 40 buses had been sent to Kota, Rajasthan from Delhi and they were also sanitised there.

Amid the lockdown, many state governments have been taking out such operations in order to bring back students and migrants stranded in different parts of the country during the novel coronavirus pandemic.