The Delhi government has decided to withdraw the ‘special corona fee’ on all categories of liquor from June 10.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting.

However, the Cabinet has decided to “increase the rate of VAT from 20 to 25 per cent” on all categories of liquor sold in Delhi.

The proposal was forwarded by Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia.

The government from May 5 imposed a ‘Special corona fee’ on the alcohol sale which was 70 per cent of the MRP.