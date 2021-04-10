Amidst spike in COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that there will be no lockdown in the national capital but new COVID-19 restrictions will be imposed soon.

“There will be no lockdown. New restrictions will be imposed soon,” Kejriwal said.

He further urged the Centre to remove age restriction in the ongoing vaccination drive, adding that everyone in Delhi will be vaccinated within two to three months.

“If we have enough doses and age bar is removed, we can vaccinate people within 2-3 months in Delhi. Currently, we have vaccines for 7-10 days. We need to remove age criteria and scale up vaccination,” he said.

Moreover, Delhi government has shut down all the schools including government and private ones untill further orders in the national capital, Arvind Kejriwal informed on Friday.

In yet another huge spike, Delhi today logged 8,521 fresh coronavirus infections — the highest single-day figure since 11 November last year — while 39 more people died due to the pathogen, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

The highest single-day spike in Delhi till date — 8,593 cases — was reported on 11 November last year. On 19 November, the city had recorded 131 Covid deaths — the highest single-day fatality count till date.

Today, the daily infection tally rose almost close to that record spike figure, indicating a much faster rate of spread of the infection during this Covid wave. This is also the first time that over 8,000 cases have been recorded in the national capital in a day this year.