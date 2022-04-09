NDMC organizes Suvidha Camp to redress citizen’s grievances

In order to provide information, facilitation, and grievances redressal for the benefit of its residents, services users, and employees of NDMC, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organized its fortnightly Suvidha Camp at NDMC Convention Centre, Jai Singh Road, New Delhi today.

As many as 114 public grievances were received from the public in the camp by the Officers concerned of NDMC. Most of the grievances of residents of the New Delhi area pertained to the Personnel, Civil Engineering, Horticulture, Public Health, Enforcement, Commercial, Tax, and Estate Departments.

All public grievances were discussed face to face by the public with the officials Concerned of various NDMC Departments for expeditious resolutions. Grievances requiring policy-level decisions were explained along with likely timelines of their redressal.

The aim of organizing this Suvidha Camp is to provide a grievance redressal forum to its citizens under one roof through the help desk of the various Departments related to Civic Services.

The help desks were supervised by various Heads of the Departments with associate staff on the occasion to sort out the grievances and problems of the citizens of the New Delhi area on the spot.

Over a hundred Officers/Officials of 26 Departments of NDMC were present on the occasion for the speedy redressal of the grievances across the table in the Camp.

The representatives of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Traders Associations (MTAs) and residents, Consumers of services, and other individuals attended the Camp and appreciated the step being undertaken by NDMC.

The Health Department of NDMC also spread the message about Swachh Survekshan 2022 amongst the Members of RWAs, MTAs, and residents of the NDMC area.

NDMC requested all to work as one team in making NDMC Number 1 in the forthcoming Swachh Survekshan 2022.