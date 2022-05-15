NDMC to construct commercial complex at Yashwant Place-Chanakyapuri

With the aim to provide a commercial space in the heart of the capital city, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will construct a commercial complex at Yashwant Place-Chanakyapuri in the national capital.

It was informed by NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay.

While giving the technical details of the project, the NDMC vice-chairman informed that the building will consist of three Basements with an area of 4344.60 sqm each, Lower ground floor with an area of 4208.32 sqm, and podium ground with an area of 1159.14 sqm.

The total proposed covered area of 8906.77 sqm with Floor Area Ratio (FAR) achieved as 96.81 and the total height of the building is 30m submitted by the Architectural Department with floor wise covered area, he informed.

Upadhyay said the building will be a provision of 7 storied with the different areas on each floor ie. first floor-1131.14 sqm, second floor – 989.23 sqm, third, fourth & seventh floors 1163.86 sqm, 1190.49 sqm & 782.28 sqm respectively.

The general features and major components of the project, as informed by the NDMC vice-chairman, the proposed building will be constructed on RCC Framed Structure to meet all design features, prerequisites in line to have Griha3 star rating including the provision of STP, dual piping system, structural glazing, etc. The ground floor consists of Lounge, Foyer, Atrium, and Auditorium Hall, he informed.

The first to sixth floor will be used as office space whereas the seventh floor will be developed as a restaurant area, Upadhyay informed.

The NDMC vice-chairman informed that at the restaurant area Vitrified floor tiles (800X800mm) in the office space area are another feature of the project.

The building consists of five passenger lifts, two service lifts including IEI, DG-Set, HVAC system, Fire-fighting system, etc, he informed.

Upadhyay said the total estimated cost of the project is Rs 119 crore for overall Civil, Electrical and Firework for construction of this commercial complex building within the available space in Akbar Bhawan Building Complex with a stipulated period of 36 months, once the work will be awarded.

He said the tender has already been invited and is in process of being awarded. It is expected that work may start in August.