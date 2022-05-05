NCRTC to receive first trainset of India’s first RRTS on 7 May

The first trainset of India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor is ready and will be handed over to NCRTC on 7 May 2022 in a function to be held in presence of the Secretary, Ministry of Housing, and Urban Affairs, Govt. of India.

Under the Make in India initiative, 100 percent of these state-of-the-art RRTS trainsets are being manufactured in India, at the Alstom’s factory in Savli, Gujarat, stated NCRTC in a press statement.

After the handing over of the trains to NCRTC by Alstom, these trainsets will be brought on the large trailers to Duhai depot being developed at Ghaziabad at a rapid pace for the Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut RRTS corridor.

“All facilities of operation and maintenance of these trainsets are nearing completion at this depot,” said NCRTC spokesperson.

A ceremony of handing over the manufactured trainsets to NCRTC is being organised at the manufacturing plant of Alstom (earlier Bombardier) on Saturday, where the keys of the RRTS trainsets will be handed over to NCRTC.

The interiors along with the commuter-centric features of India’s first RRTS trains have recently unveiled on March 16, 2022, at the Duhai Depot, Ghaziabad.

As per NCRTC, these RRTS trains will be the fastest trains in India with a design speed of 180km/h, an operational speed of 160km/h, and an average speed of 100 km /h.

The modern RRTS trains will have ergonomically designed 2×2 transverse cushioned seating, wide standing space, luggage racks, CCTV cameras, laptop/mobile charging facility, dynamic route maps, auto control ambient lighting system, and Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning System (HVAC) and other amenities. The air-conditioned RRTS trains will have Standard as well as Premium class (one coach per train) along with one coach reserved for women commuters.

The manufacturing facility at Savli will be delivering a total of 210 cars for the first RRTS corridor. This includes trainsets for operating regional transit services on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor and for local transit services in Meerut

The construction work on the RRTS corridor is going on full swing. After the arrival of the trains, initial trial runs are expected to commence on the priority section by the end of this year.

The 17 km Priority Section, between Sahibabad to Duhai, is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025.