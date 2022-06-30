MRO hub at Jewar airport for self reliance in flight maintenance

A day after the Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved the policy for Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling (MRO) of aircraft, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEEDA) on Wednesday said that it is in the process of setting up an MRO facility at the Noida International Airport.

Officials said the first MRO facility in the state would be set up on 40 acres as part of the works to be carried out in the first phase of the airport project at Jewar. Yamuna International Private Limited – the special purpose vehicle formed for the development of the airport – will develop the facility, where maintenance, repair and overhauling of aircraft will take place.

Officials said in the absence of a policy for MROs in the state, the process of finalizing the company to develop the facility is getting delayed.

“With the state cabinet clearing the policy, the company will be finalized soon. This will be the first MRO hub in the state and will cater to both domestic and international markets, According to officials, at least ten companies have shown interest in setting up the MRO facility, but lack of policy came in the way of talks.

Jewar will have two MRO hubs along the Yamuna Expressway. Officials said the second MRO airport will be developed in the second phase of the project and YEIDA is acquiring 1,365 hectares of land for it.

The state cabinet in Lucknow on Tuesday approved a policy for development of Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling (MRO) facilities for aircraft in Uttar Pradesh. Officials said that currently, in the absence of MRO facilities in India, aircraft are sent to places like Singapore and Dubai, where repairs are expensive and time-consuming.

In India some MRO work is done in Hyderabad and Bangalore. The state has the potential to set up MRO facilities and there are indications that 1,000 new aircraft will be inducted into India’s fleet by 2026.

The development of MRO facilities in the state will generate a large number of jobs and facilitate revenue generation. Yedda officials said this would encourage micro, small and medium enterprises and save foreign exchange.