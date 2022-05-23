Modi Govt should infuse funds to unified MCD: DPCC president

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Chaudhary Anil Kumar on Sunday said the topmost priority of the Special Officer and Commissioner of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi is to ask for sufficient funds from the Modi Government at the Centre to shore up the finances of the Corporation, alleging that the 15-year rule of the BJP in the MCDs has left behind collective liabilities of over Rs 16,000 crore.

He alleged that the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party jointly looted the MCDs so much so that the East MCD had not paid the salaries of the employees for five months and North MCD for three months.

The DPCC president said, “The Modi Government hurriedly unified the MCDs not only to usurp the Corporation’s powers but also to delay the MCD elections, sensing a strong anti-incumbency wave against the BJP, as people would have thrown out the BJP if the MCD elections were held now.”

“The Modi Government had treated the MCDs in a step-motherly manner as Delhi Corporation got no fund allocation in the Central budget while all other Municipalities in the country got funds,” he said.

The new unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), comprising the three civic bodies–North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and East Delhi Municipal Corporation, of the national capital, came into effect today.

The newly-appointed Commissioner and Special Officer also assumed the post with immediate effect on Sunday.

Gyanesh Bharti (IAS) and Ashwini Kumar (IAS) took charge as the Commissioner and the Special Officer respectively of the unified MCD today.

Newly appointed Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti welcomed Special Officer Ashwini Kumar and introduced him to the officers of the Corporation.