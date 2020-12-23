Delhi’s Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday that his ministry had asked for details of the income and expenditure by the three BJP-ruled MCDs, but they declined to share any with the ministry.

He said this was the money of the public as they paid taxes and had full right to know where their money had been spent. The MCDs’ refusal to share the required details shows that they are trying to hide something, he pointed out.

In a statement, Jain said the Urban Development Ministry had asked for details regarding the funds received by all the three MCDs in the last one month, and their expenditure under various budget heads like the funds paid under salaries, payments made to contractors and other expenditure heads. The three MCDs have denied giving any response regarding the same.

The three MCDs have only shared details regarding the total funds received and spent by them, but are refusing to give details of money used under different budget heads.

Jain alleged that the MCDs had denied sharing information, which meant they were trying to hide something. They must be transparent with regard to public money, he asserted. Jain said, “The three MCDs have been asked to give details regarding all their income and expenditure of last one month, but they are providing no response to the same. The people of Delhi need to know the details regarding the public exchequer and where it has been spent as they are the taxpayers. But the MCDs refusing to provide any details in this regard is a clear indication that the BJP-led MCDs are trying to hide their accounts due to some misappropriation. It is the right of the people to know the details regarding their money and the MCDs must be transparent with the public exchequer.”