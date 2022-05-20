Light rains in parts of Delhi bring some respite from scorching heat

Light rains in parts of Delhi towards Friday evening brought some respite to the people of the city from the scorching heat.

The drizzle and the breeze towards this evening resulted in a dip in temperature.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature rose to 43.6 degrees, three degrees above normal, at Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station.

However, relief is expected from tomorrow as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain along with gusty winds from May 21 to 24.

After continuous heat wave spells, the coming week for northwest India would be a mixed bag of abating heat waves, thunderstorms,dust storms and even rainfall for hilly areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said yesterday.