LG recommends CBI investigation into AAP’s Excise Policy

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has recommended a CBI investigation into the Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government’s Excise Policy 2021-22 including “deliberate and gross procedural lapses” made by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to “provide post tender undue benefits to liquor licensees.”

A report of July 8 by the Chief Secretary established prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules 2010.

The report indicates substantively of financial quid pro quo at the top political level and that Delhi excise policy was implemented with the sole aim of benefitting private liquor barons for financial benefits to individuals at the highest rungs of the government leading up to Manish Sisodia.

According to the LG office, “The Minister in charge of the Excise Department, Manish Sisodia took and got executed, major decisions/actions in violation of the statutory provisions and the notified Excise Policy that had huge financial implications.”

Responding to the investigations, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “growing reputation across country, even in Panchayat elections has threatened the centre.”

“We’d been saying, especially after Punjab win, that BJP central govt is scared of us. Several inquiries will be launched in days to come,” he said on Friday.

The LG office further said that Sisodia has also extended “undue financial favours” to the liquor licensees much after the tenders had been awarded and thus caused huge losses to the ex-chequer.

The excise policy was passed by the Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the deadly Delta Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

As per LG office, “While people were dying, livelihoods collapsing, businesses shutting down that could have been helped by giving financial assistance, all that the Kejriwal government had on mind was benefitting merchants of alcohol in lieu of kickbacks and commissions.”

(With inputs from agencies)