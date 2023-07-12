Kejriwal vows to transform MCD schools like Delhi govt ones

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with the first batch of MCD school principals who underwent training at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, on Wednesday.

“We have started a mega-mission to transform MCD schools just like we transformed Delhi government schools,” Kejriwal said.

Terming education his government’s first priority, he said sending of MCD principals to IIM for training is part of the mega-mission.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to prioritising education, Kejriwal said his objective was to elevate MCD schools from their current state of disjointed efforts to functioning as a unified family, working collectively to achieve this noble mission.

Kejriwal further emphasised the positive impact of the IIM training on MCD school principals, stating that “previously, the MCD system harboured a sense of disdain within itself, however, the enthusiasm radiating from the faces of these principals, who have returned from IIM, stands as our first victory”.

The CM also underlined the importance of quality training for educators to foster a conducive learning environment for children.

He concluded by talking about the level of satisfaction experienced by teachers and principals through these training programmes. The CM asserted that the benefits they derive from the training surpass those offered by any prominent private school. The government’s investment in their professional development demonstrates a commitment to creating an educational system that is the best in the country, he said.

After interacting with the teachers, Kejriwal expressed his observations regarding the impact of the IIM training on the principals who recently returned to their schools. He urged them to showcase their best efforts, emphasising that their actions would reflect not only on their individual schools but also on the reputation of IIM.

He said all the principals who returned from IIM will be observed by the principals, teachers, and children of their neighbouring schools. “You all have to show your best now, otherwise the reputation of IIM will be tarnished. The impact of the work you do in your school will spread everywhere and people will talk about it everywhere,” he said.

The CM said although only 50 principals went in the first batch, the discussion will be in all the schools that changes have started happening in these schools. “You are not only transforming yourself but also becoming agents of transformation in all the schools around you. You have to bring about changes in the environment around you,” he said.